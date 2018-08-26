Deputies: California man had 800 pounds of stolen lemons

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — Talk about driving a lemon!

Authorities say a man has been arrested in Southern California after deputies found about 800 pounds (363 kilograms) of stolen lemons inside his car.

Riverside County sheriff’s officials say 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested Friday on suspicion of theft of agricultural products.

Deputies were investigating recent farm thefts when they stopped Fierros’ car in Thermal on Friday morning.

Inside his car, deputies say they found several large bags of freshly picked lemons they believe were stolen from a nearby farm.

A telephone number for Fierros could not be located in public records and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company