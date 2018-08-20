MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Troopers cite 10 sports car drivers for going too slow

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — State police in Connecticut usually pull over cars for driving too fast.

But on Sunday, troopers stopped and ticketed 10 cars for going too slow.

Police received several calls from angry motorists Sunday about what were described as high-performance, racing-type cars slowing traffic to a crawl on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven and Hamden.

Police say the lead car was filming the other cars, which were blocking both lanes of the highway so no other vehicles could pass.

All 10 vehicles were pulled over and the drivers were issued infractions.

Drivers who had been stuck in the backup thanked troopers verbally and by honking their horns.

