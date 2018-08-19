Police: Man angry about loud music waves gun at school dance

THATCHER, Ariz. (AP) — A 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of waving a gun at a high school dance in Arizona because he didn’t like the loud music.

Police in the small southeastern Arizona town of Thatcher say Robert Layton drove to the high school parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Friday and complained about the loud music.

Witnesses say Layton pulled a 9mm handgun out of his pocket and waved it around before pulling wires to disable the music.

A DJ at the event wrestled Layton to the ground and disarmed him.

Authorities later said there were no bullets in the handgun.

Layton was undergoing an evaluation at a hospital before being booked into jail. It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

