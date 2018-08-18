Germany: No preparations made in case of alien landing

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it has made no preparations for the possibility that aliens might land in the European country.

In a response to questions from opposition Green Party lawmaker Dieter Janecek, the government said “there are no protocols or plans for a possible first contact with alien life.”

Justifying that stance, the government added it believes “a first contact on German territory is extremely unlikely, based on today’s scientific knowledge.” Janecek linked the government’s responses to a media article Saturday.

Separately, German news agency dpa reported Saturday the classic children’s book “The Little Prince” has been translated into Klingon — the fictitious language of the eponymous space race in the science fiction franchise “Star Trek.”

Dpa quoted Saarbruecken-based translator Lieven L. Litaer as saying the book, titled “ta’puq mach,” will be published in October.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company