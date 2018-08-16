MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Colombian city urges a break from sex to fight heat wave

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Health officials in one Colombian coastal city have a controversial recommendation for residents trying to stay cool during an intense heat wave: Take a break from sex.

Santa Marta health secretary Julio Salas sparked a mix of laughter and disbelief this week when he urged residents of the Caribbean tourist mecca to refrain from sex during the day. It’s on a list of recommendations, such as staying hydrated and wearing loose clothing.

The American Hearth Association says sex is considered only a moderate physical activity, as much of a strain on the heart as walking up two flights of stairs.

Temperatures in Santa Marta have soared past 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and Salas says medical facilities have been overwhelmed with patients complaining of symptoms of heat stroke.

