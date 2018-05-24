Police investigate how a handgun ended up in driver’s bumper

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Talk about gunning the engine.

Authorities say a driver near Tacoma, Washington, saw an object strike the front of his car during his evening commute Wednesday. When he stopped for gas 18 miles (29 kilometers) later, he discovered it was a handgun.

The weapon was embedded in his bumper, barrel-end first, with the trigger sticking out just below the driver’s-side headlight.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Guy Gill says the driver notified troopers, who recovered the gun, which was missing its magazine. They turned it over to police in the city of Lakewood to investigate where it came from.

Gill calls it a “completely bizarre way to recover a weapon.”

He says the driver didn’t know if the gun had fallen or been thrown from an overpass or another vehicle.

