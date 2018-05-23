Missing 14-foot-long pet python sought in Indianapolis-area

Posted On Wed. May 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis-area police are warning people to be on the lookout for a 14-foot-long (4-meter-long) pet Burmese python that’s on the loose.

The Beech Grove Police Department says the constrictor is missing from a home in the community on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Benny Tarplee says he thinks the python, named “Vine,” escaped through his back door late last week and he suspects she’s just hiding somewhere.

Tarplee says he spent three days searching his house before reporting her escape to police.

He describes the snake as a “big baby” who presents no threat to humans. Nevertheless, the Indianapolis Zoo says the constrictor could pose a threat to cats, dogs and small children. Police say anyone who spots Vine should leave her alone and call 911.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company