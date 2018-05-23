Foam rubber gold bars fool man who burglarized Michigan shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Fake promotional gold bars apparently appeared so much like the real thing that someone broke into a western Michigan flooring shop to take them.

WXMI-TV reports Old to Gold Hardwood Floors owner Rowdy Lapham arrived at work Monday to find his store in Grand Rapids burglarized. Foam rubber gold bars featuring the company’s logo were strewn about.

A rock was used to break through a window around 2 a.m. Sunday. The burglar was seen on surveillance video roaming through the shop.

Employee Nick Butler tells WZZM-TV that the thief may have walked past a window and saw the stack of bars and “thought, wow, someone forgot to put these gold bars away.”

The squeezable bars are for stress relief. Butler says the company’s motto is stress-free flooring.

