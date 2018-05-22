MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Message in a bottle washes ashore in Canada 18 years later

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A message in a bottle that a woman tossed off the coast of Massachusetts has been found nearly two decades later in Nova Scotia.

Eighty-year-old Rita Ganim tells the Gloucester Times she dropped the bottle into Ipswich Bay in August 2000 with a short message asking the person who found it to contact her.

The bottle was all but forgotten until Ganim received a call from the Buffalo News saying someone found it.

Dallas Goreham had been looking for sea glass in the Canadian province last Wednesday when he came across the bottle. The 11-year-old’s mother tracked Ganim down through the newspaper and sent a photo of her son holding the message.

While there are no plans set, Ganim says she would love to meet the finders of her bottle.

Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com

