Front-end loader joyride in Walmart parking lot ends badly

Posted On Tue. Apr 10th, 2018
Charges pending after hijacked front-end loader hits vehicles at Walmart lot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a man has been charged after a front-end loader hit several vehicles in a Walmart parking lot.

News outlets report an investigation showed that 32-year-old Shaun Michael Stroud broke into Gulf Recycling and took a 2008 John Deere front-end loader and drove it to the Walmart.

He’s accused of striking multiple utility trailers as well as occupied and unoccupied vehicles in the store parking lot Sunday. Gulfport police say two people were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Sgt. Clayton Fulks says officers tried to apprehend Stroud, but he fled and was eventually caught. Officers don’t believe this was a “targeted attack.”

Stroud was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

