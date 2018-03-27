Mountain Lion captured, returned to San Gabriel Mountains

Posted On Tue. Mar 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Cat-and-mouse game: Mountain lion roams California backyards

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — A mountain lion roamed through backyards in a neighborhood outside Los Angeles before wildlife officers tranquilized it.

The lion was spotted Monday morning in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.

California Mountain Lion caught.

This Monday, March 26, 2018 aerial image made from video provided by KABC-7 shows a mountain lion darting from one residential house into another in in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, Calif. near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.on Monday, March 26, 2018. The mountain lion roamed through backyards in a neighborhood outside Los Angeles before wildlife officers tranquilized it. (KABC-7 via AP)

TV news helicopters showed it pawing at the door of a home and jumping onto the roof of a shed, then leaping over a fence.

Azusa police contained the big cat until wildlife officers arrived and used social media to warn residents to stay indoors.

After being tranquilized, the sleeping lion was loaded onto a pickup truck to be moved out of the neighborhood.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Get Fit March Spry Living Magazine

Get Fit w/Marie Osmond -Spry Living Magazine

Relish Magazine Spring Fling March edition

Relish Spring Fling March magazine

Parade with Jimmy Carter at 93

Parade w/Jimmy Carter 'Building a Better World'

Feb. American Profile Online Magazine!

American Profile 'zine: Presidents' Pets

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company