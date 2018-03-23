Last dinosaur: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames | Video

Posted On Fri. Mar 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames

AP Video Raw | Dinosaur Theme Park T-Rex Goes Up In Smoke

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames.

Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.

Reynolds joked, “We knew he had a temper, but today he blew his top.”

The 24-foot-tall (7-meter-tall) T-Rex, which moved and made sounds, was one of 16 dinosaurs that line the park’s Wild Walk exhibit. Reynolds says it was a total loss but at least “it made for some spectacular imagery along the way.”

He hopes to have a replacement T-Rex installed by the summer.

Flaming T-Rex Animatronics

In a Thursday, March 22, 2018 photo provided by the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience, a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colo., is ablaze after an electrical issue, according to Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience personnel. T-Rex was a total loss, but Zach Reynolds, co-owner of Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience, hopes to have a replacement T-Rex before summer. (Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience via AP)

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Get Fit March Spry Living Magazine

Get Fit w/Marie Osmond -Spry Living Magazine

Relish Magazine Spring Fling March edition

Relish Spring Fling March magazine

Parade with Jimmy Carter at 93

Parade w/Jimmy Carter 'Building a Better World'

Feb. American Profile Online Magazine!

American Profile 'zine: Presidents' Pets

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company