Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.

Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.

The sedan’s front half was wedged inside the building while the back half hung out about 10 feet above a sidewalk.

In this early Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, photo provided by Orange County Fire Authority a vehicle that crashed into a building hangs from a second story window in Santa Ana, Calif. Members from Orange County Fire Authority and Los Angeles County Urban Search & Rescue rescued two people, who escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Southern California. Authorities say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure. (Capt. Stephen Horner /Orange County Fire Authority via AP)

Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.

Crews will use a crane to remove the car from the building.

Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Car pulled from 2nd floor of building!

