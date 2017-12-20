Video Rescue: Officer crawls across partially frozen pond, saves dog

Posted On Wed. Dec 20th, 2017
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer crawled across a partially frozen pond to save a dog that had fallen through the ice and couldn’t crawl out.

Hopewell Officer Robert Voorhees made the rescue Friday night. It was recorded by an officer’s body camera.

Voorhees fastened himself to a rope and made his way to the edge of the pond. The dog, named Nisel, swam toward the officer who grabbed her by the collar.

Voorhees and the dog were then pulled to safety by other officers. The animal wasn’t seriously injured. She warmed up and reunited with her owner, who repeatedly thanked and hugged the officer.

