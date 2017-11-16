Britain Ministry of Fun Santa ‘Gets Schooled’

Performers dressed as Santa Claus stand posed in a line during a photocall for the media for the Ministry of Fun Santa School outside the Ragged School Museum in east London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The Ministry of Fun Santa School is Britain’s only genuine training school for professional Santas, preparing them to help out in grottos, department stores, attractions and events over the Christmas period. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Comments

comments