MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Video of 4 bobcats in suburban area shows healthy population

Posted On Wed. Nov 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state’s population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.

Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says bobcats are rarely seen, but their presence in Williston, just outside Burlington, shows they can live among people.

John Roberts, of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, says he spotted the four bobcats from the window of his office midmorning Tuesday.

Eastern Bobcat

Vermont Eastern Bobcat (courtesy of Vermont Fish and Wildlife site)

The area is a mix of homes, small businesses and small industrial buildings.

Roberts says the area has a lot of rabbits and squirrels, traditional prey for the bobcats.

Biologists estimate there are between 2,500 and 3,000 bobcats in Vermont.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Relish Magazine Thanksgiving & Pies

Relish: Thanksgiving & Pies

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company