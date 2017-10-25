Vanishing Pumpkin Caper Criminals Caught

Police post ‘pumpkin lineup’ of stolen squash, teens charged

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins — and one gourd — are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a “pumpkin lineup” online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions of Maryland Heights. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV that Capt. Scott Will says was “top-to-bottom orange.”

The next day, officers snapped a picture of the abducted decor and posted it to Facebook . Will says police have been “inundated” with people coming to track down their Halloween pumpkins. About a dozen remained unclaimed Tuesday. None are carved.

Two 18-year-olds are charged with misdemeanor stealing, while a 16-year-old has been referred to juvenile court.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

