Pitt rowing team says uniforms stolen before Philly regatta

(AP) — The University of Pittsburgh rowing team says their uniforms were among items stolen from team vans as they prepare for a big race in Philadelphia.

The team says the vans were broken into Thursday on a road running along Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River, where the Dad Vail Regatta is scheduled to start Friday.

A post on the team’s Facebook page says they are trying to stay focused on the race.

Police are investigating.

