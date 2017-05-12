Pitt rowers: Laptops, wallets, uniforms taken before regatta

(AP) — The University of Pittsburgh rowing team says wallets, laptops and uniforms were among items stolen from team vans as they were preparing for a big race in Philadelphia.

The team says the vans were broken into Thursday on a road running along Philadelphia’s Schuylkill (SKOOL’-kil) River, where the Dad Vail Regatta was getting underway Friday.

Team president Anthony Ascoli tells Pittsburgh TV station WTAE that some members were in tears over the thefts.

But a post on the team’s Facebook page said they were trying to stay focused on the race.

Police are investigating.

