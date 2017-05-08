MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2016, file photo, Musician Nicki Minaj is seen in Philadelphia. Minaj promised to pay college costs for more than a dozen fans who tweeted her on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Nicki Minaj is putting some fans on scholarship.

After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans’ school costs — on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote , “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.

Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to do it again in a month or two.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company