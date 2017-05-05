MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Winners of Alaska spring guessing contest to split jackpot

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Organizers of Alaska’s favorite guessing contest say 42 winning tickets will split this year’s $267,444 jackpot.

Nenana Ice Classic manager Cherrie Forness (SHER’-ee for-NESS’) says tickets represent correct guesses on when the ice on the Tanana (TA’-nan-nah) River moved.

The ice went out at 1 p.m. Monday. For contest purposes, that means the official correct guess was 12 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.

Each of the winning tickets is valued at $6,367.71. The amount pocketed is $4,584.75 after 28 percent is withheld for the Internal Revenue Service.

Forness says some winning tickets represent pools of people, so individual winnings are smaller for them.

Thousands of people pay $2.50 per guess. The winning time is determined when a cable attached to a tripod on the river ice trips a clock on shore.

