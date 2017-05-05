The Latest: Sewer may may be behind San Francisco sinkhole

(AP) — The Latest on a sinkhole in San Francisco (all times local):

9:10 a.m:

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco but officials won’t know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the hole.

A truck driver escaped unharmed early Friday after a massive sinkhole started swallowing his rig on a San Francisco street. Authorities are waiting for what could be two tow trucks to haul out the big rig, which is tilted into the sidewalk.

Rhodes said the area around the sinkhole is stabilized.

The sinkhole has grown to about 10 (3 meters) by 20 feet (6 meters) and about 8 feet (2.5 meters) deep.

8:10 a.m.:

A truck driver escaped unharmed early Friday after a massive sinkhole started swallowing his big rig on a San Francisco street.

Driver Alejandro Curiel told KRON (http://bit.ly/2pO6MNJ ) that he had stopped the truck against the curb when it started slowly sinking on the right side.

He scrambled to climb out of the driver side because a tree was blocking the passenger side.

Authorities are waiting for what could be two tow trucks to haul out the big rig, which is tilted into the sidewalk. The sinkhole is about 5 feet (1.5 meters) by 15 feet (4.5 meters) and in the city’s South of Market district.

It’s unclear why the sinkhole developed.

Curiel told the TV station that he “can’t believe it happened to me.”

Sn Francisco Fire has warned drivers to avoid the area.

