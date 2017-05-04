Guitar left behind due to luggage fee causes security scare

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say an unattended bag that led security officials to temporarily close part of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was a guitar left behind by a man who couldn’t afford the luggage fee for it.

A police spokeswoman tells Cleveland.com that prosecutors will decide whether to pursue any charges against the 45-year-old man from Taberg, New York, over the bag abandoned Tuesday in a check-in area.

Some passengers were guided into safety zones away from that area, while flights continued taking off and landing. The man was questioned and allowed to board his flight home after investigators determined there was no safety threat.

He tells WEWS-TV that he’s sorry and that he didn’t realize his role in what happened until it was over and he was questioned.

