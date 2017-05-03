Sheriff: ‘Hungry’ burglar ate cheese sandwich, dill pickle

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
YORK, S.C. (AP) — Deputies in South Carolina have arrested a man who they say broke into his neighbor’s house and made a sandwich.

The Rock Hill Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qrfNgH) the York County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Joel Puglia of Rock Hill has been charged with burglary and petit larceny after authorities said he entered the locked house Saturday.

The report lists the stolen goods as a drink of clear moonshine, a Clover Valley kosher whole dill pickle, a scoop of Newk’s pimento cheese and two slices of bread.

The homeowner alerted authorities after home surveillance detected motion. He had installed the cameras after noticing things going missing. Puglia, who is renting property from the homeowner, admitted to entering the home on other occasions.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

