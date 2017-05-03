Donkey offers Finals Week stress relief at Montana State

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo, Stephanie Barnette and her certified therapy donkey, Oliver, visit students to help relieve final exam stress in the foyer of Renne Library on Montana State University campus in Bozeman, Mont. (Rachel Leathe /Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A donkey named Oliver joined several therapy dogs offering stress relief during Finals Week at Montana State University in Bozeman.

The 8-year-old brown and white donkey was standing inside the front entrance of the university library on Tuesday. Owner Stephanie Bar tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (bit.ly/2qyjVZz) that since it was Oliver’s first time at MSU, she wanted to make sure he got a lot of attention.

Students petted Oliver, hugged him and took selfies.

In another part of the library, students sat on the floor and played with dogs provided by volunteers with Intermountain Therapy Animals.

Sierra Bosley says she looks forward to seeing the dogs at the end of each semester.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

