Tokyo jeweler offers gold Darth Vader mask for $1.4 million

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
Tokyo gold jeweler Ginza Tanaka employee Momoko Marutani looks at the gold mask of Darth Vader at the jewelry shop in Tokyo, Monday, May 1, 2017. The life-size mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader will be up for sale for a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.38 million). The 24-karat mask was created by the gold jeweler to mark the 40th anniversary since the release of the first Star Wars film. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Star Wars fans might consider it a golden opportunity.

Tokyo jeweler Ginza Tanaka is offering a life-size Darth Vader mask made of 24-karat gold at a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.4 million) to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first Star Wars movie.

The creation measures 26.5 centimeters (10.4 inches) wide and 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) high.

The jeweler says the mask was not designed for wearing — at about 15 kilograms (33 pounds), it would be too heavy and has no opening for a head.

While the mask is its most expensive Star Wars memorabilia, the jeweler has made pricier products. In 2013, a gold Disney-themed Christmas tree was priced at 500 million yen ($4.5 million).

