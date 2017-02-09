MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Deer runs amok inside supermarket, gets wrangled by shoppers

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
MANCHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pandemonium broke out at a southern Pennsylvania supermarket when a rogue deer smashed through its glass entrance and briefly ran amok.

The doe burst into a Giant grocery store in the borough of Manchester on Monday, The York Daily Record reported (http://bit.ly/2lsjYCT ).

Once surprised shoppers figured out what the noise was, they worked together to wrangle the animal and force it outside.

Robert Beck III, of Conewago Township, was in the store at the time with his wife. He said he heard a loud bang then people screaming “Deer!” He caught a glimpse of the animal as it scampered toward the bakery section.

“When I seen it, it was game on,” he said.

An avid hunter, Beck grabbed the deer around its neck and forced it outside with help from two other men. The animal was in the store for about 50 seconds.

“That’s like a rodeo record,” Beck said, adding, “I think she was scared from all those people.”

Police generally advise the public not to get involved in animal control when wild animals venture into populated places.

Information from: York Daily Record, http://www.ydr.com

