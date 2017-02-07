Police: Man in lingerie fought, threatened officers

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say a man who was found semi-conscious behind the wheel of a car while wearing pink lingerie fought with officers and threatened them.

Police say 51-year-old Daniel Marchese was exposing himself when they arrived to find him in the running car that was stopped in the middle of an intersection Monday afternoon. Police also say they found an open bottle of whiskey and two guns in the vehicle.

Online court records show Marchese was still in custody awaiting arraignment Tuesday on charges including drunken driving, indecent exposure, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The records don’t list a defense attorney.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company