Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad proposal

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The 51st Super Bowl will be remembered for the New England Patriots pulling off the game’s biggest comeback ever for their fifth NFL title. A New York woman will remember it as the night she got engaged at halftime.

Unknown to Albany-area resident Kourtney Lynn Myers, her boyfriend had won a local jewelry store’s contest dubbed “Surprise Super Bowl Proposal.” WTEN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ll5J3a ) Chris Garguilo (gar-JOO’-loh) taped a short video last week at Northeastern Fine Jewelers during which he asked Myers to marry him.

The ad aired locally just before the halftime show as the couple watched with friends at home. Garguilo repeated the question in person, she said yes and he placed the engagement ring on her finger as their friends whooped for joy.

The couple is hoping to get married next year.

___

Information from: WTEN-TV, http://www.wten.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company