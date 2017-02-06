Mississippi man has 130-pound tumor removed in Bakersfield

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat has had a 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in Bakersfield.

Roger Logan of Gulfport had the surgery on Jan. 31. He’s staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for another week or so.

His surgeon says the tumor probably began as an ingrown hair on his abdomen that became infected. It grew so large that when he sat it reached the floor. He spent most of his time in an armchair in a room.

Logan tells KERO-TV that at first, doctors told him he was just fat. Later, he was told surgery was too risky.

Logan tells the Bakersfield Californian that his found a specialist to remove it.

Now, he’s looking forward to resuming his life — out of the armchair.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company