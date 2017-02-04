Yellow car loathed by visitors to English village vandalized

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Vandals have struck a banana yellow car blamed for ruining visitors’ photos of a famous English village.

“Move,” someone scratched into the hood of Peter Maddox’s car in the Cotswolds village of Bibury as part of a January rampage that caused around 6,000 pounds ($8,000) in damages.

For the past three years, the 84-year-old widower has parked his Vauxhall Corsa outside his retirement cottage on Arlington Row in Bibury. The grey-stone 14th century homes are among the oldest inhabited dwellings in Britain and feature in the artwork of British passports.

With locals’ public backing, the retired dentist says he won’t have his style dictated by tourists. Told by mechanics that his car was probably an insurance write-off, Maddox says he plans to buy a replacement — in lime green.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company