Search for hiker underway in Great Smoky Mountains park

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018 4:26 PM EDT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Search efforts are continuing for an Ohio woman who went missing while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

The National Park Service said in a news release over the weekend that personnel from agencies in Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia are aiding in the search for 53-year-old Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements.

Clements was last seen in the Clingmans Dome area of the park on Tuesday. She was hiking with her daughter when they were separated.

The news release says as of Saturday, around 125 trained searchers were involved, as well as helicopters, drones and canine teams. It says the rescuers are working in unforgiving terrain, and volunteer searchers are not being sought.

The park service couldn’t immediately be reached Sunday for an update.

