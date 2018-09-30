MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Argument between 2 men ends in fatal shooting

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 30, 2018 1:52 PM EDT

Police: Argument between 2 men ends in fatal shooting

AP-OH–Fatal Shooting-Ohio

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say two men got into an argument and one has fatally shot the other, who was in a vehicle at an apartment complex in Ohio.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Richmond Heights say a 30-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday after he and another man began arguing and the 30-year-old got into a vehicle. Authorities say the man in the vehicle was then shot and drove a short distance before crashing. He died at the scene.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the northeast Ohio city.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gene Rowe told WJW-TV that the argument was between a current boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend of a resident at the complex.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Fostoria Weekend's with the RT | Sept. 29th!

Fostoria Weekend | Sept. 29

Parade Comedy Couples Sept. 30!

Parade Comedy Couples | September 30

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company