New university training aimed at preventing sex misconduct

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018 12:40 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is providing students with new online training about preventing sexual misconduct.

Administrators notified students this week that the training is mandatory. They say it takes an hour or less and includes information about identifying and reporting sex- and gender-based misconduct and about resources providing support.

The school plans to roll out new online training for faculty and staff later this fall.

It says students and employees are expected to prioritize the training as soon as possible. There’s no announced penalty for not completing it, but a spokesman says Ohio State will evaluate completion rates and an enforcement strategy.

A governing group including students and faculty has asked the university to require sexual misconduct education. It previously required such training for incoming students and some faculty and staff.

