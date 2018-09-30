MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fran DeWine, wife of governor candidate, visits 88th county

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
By :
Sep. 30, 2018 10:15 AM EDT

Fran DeWine, wife of governor candidate, visits 88th county

AP-OH–Election 2018-Governor-Ohio-Fran DeWine

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — One of the women in line to become Ohio’s next first lady has celebrated making campaign visits to all 88 Ohio counties.

Fran DeWine, wife of Republican Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, marked her 88th county visit in Allen County earlier this week.

The DeWine campaign said Fran DeWine joined the wives of Lt. Gov. candidate Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted), Mike DeWine’s running mate, and the Republican candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer at an event in Lima (LY’-muh) Tuesday Jane Timken, the first woman chair of the Ohio Republican Party, joined them.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray’s campaign said his wife also is campaigning for him. A spokesman said Peggy Cordray works full-time and has not been to all 88 counties.

