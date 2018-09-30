MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cleveland-Cliffs, Steelworkers reach contract agreement

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018 2:39 PM EDT

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and the United Steelworkers have reached a tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract.

The Cleveland-based company and the union announced the deal Sunday. The proposed contract takes effect Monday and covers about 1,800 union workers at Cliffs’ Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota.

Cliffs’ chairman, president and CEO Lourenco Goncalves calls the new contract “fair and equitable to both parties,” and says it provides Cliffs with “a competitive cost structure for future success.”

United Steelworkers International President Leo Gerard says Cliffs has acknowledged the sacrifices of union members during tough times, and “now that the industry is prospering, looks to give its dedicated workforce its fair share.”

Local union ratification is pending. No other details were released.

