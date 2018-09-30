Sep. 30, 2018 10:10 AM EDT

Airport to begin second phase of $25 million overhaul

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dayton International Airport is moving into its second phase of a more than $25 million terminal renovation project, debuting a new look and seating.

The first phase of the project added a full glass and steel exterior to the terminal for more natural light. The Dayton Daily News reports there will also be a wider Transportation Security Authority exit lane, new restrooms and a glass canopy.

The same type of construction is now continuing to the center of the terminal. The second phase of the project will add new ceilings and floors in evening work — which is expected to last about three and a half months.

Terminal construction at the airport in southwestern Ohio is expected to be completed in October 2019.

