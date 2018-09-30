MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Airport to begin second phase of $25 million overhaul

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 30, 2018 10:10 AM EDT

Airport to begin second phase of $25 million overhaul

AP-OH–Airport-Renovation

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dayton International Airport is moving into its second phase of a more than $25 million terminal renovation project, debuting a new look and seating.

The first phase of the project added a full glass and steel exterior to the terminal for more natural light. The Dayton Daily News reports there will also be a wider Transportation Security Authority exit lane, new restrooms and a glass canopy.

The same type of construction is now continuing to the center of the terminal. The second phase of the project will add new ceilings and floors in evening work — which is expected to last about three and a half months.

Terminal construction at the airport in southwestern Ohio is expected to be completed in October 2019.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Fostoria Weekend's with the RT | Sept. 29th!

Fostoria Weekend | Sept. 29

Parade Comedy Couples Sept. 30!

Parade Comedy Couples | September 30

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company