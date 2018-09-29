Consumer advocate fights FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy

Posted On Sat. Sep 29th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lawyer for utility ratepayers has moved to stop the bankruptcy of a key regional power company.

The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel recently appealed FirstEnergy Solutions’ request.

The office told the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals the company shouldn’t be allowed to transfer more than $268 million it owes to the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation’s redundant coal plants to other regulated utilities that share ownership.

The consumers’ counsel says consumers will ultimately bear the cost through their electric bills.

Ohio Valley operates two coal-fired plants along the Ohio River, one in southeast Ohio and one in Indiana, that it’s required to keep running until 2040.

FirstEnergy Solutions is a subsidiary of Akron-based FirstEnergy. It argues bankruptcy protection is in the best interests of the company and its creditors.

