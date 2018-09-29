Sep. 29, 2018 8:22 AM EDT

City to become 4th in Ohio with gunshot detection system

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Another Ohio city is adding a system that’s designed to quickly detect where gunshots are fired and alert police to the location.

Toledo will use a federal grant of nearly $500,000 to pay for the technology.

City officials tell The Blade the plan is for the system to cover 4 square miles (10.4 sq. kilometers) and to have it operational sometime next year.

Toledo’s mayor says the city will be the fourth in Ohio to add the detection system.

Cincinnati and Canton are among the cities using it.

The mayor says officers early this summer couldn’t find the body of a 16-year-old who had been shot because reports of where the shots were heard weren’t clear.

He says the detection system could make a difference in such cases.

