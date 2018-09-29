2 ex-nursing home workers get jail for elderly woman's death

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — Two former employees of an Ohio nursing home accused of failing to check on a resident who wandered outside and froze to death have been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Courier reports 37-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destini Fenbert, both of Pandora, were sentenced Friday in northern Ohio’s Ottawa County.

They pleaded guilty to forgery and gross patient neglect in August, charges tied to the death of 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell, who suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Prosecutors say Campbell wandered outside the night of Jan. 7 when temperatures fell to 2 below zero and wasn’t found for eight hours. Prosecutors say the women falsified a log showing they had checked on Campbell.

Messages seeking comment were left Saturday with the women’s attorneys.

Information from: The Courier, http://www.thecourier.com

