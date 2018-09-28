Sep. 28, 2018 12:18 AM EDT

State expands list of people required to report elder abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is expanding the list of people required to report suspicions of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation to authorities.

The Department of Job and Family Services says mandatory reporters now include more individuals in financial services, legal and medical professions.

The state says those can include pharmacists, dialysis technicians, firefighters, first responders, building inspectors, CPAs, real estate agents, bank employees, financial planners and notary publics.

Current reporters include lawyers, social workers and clergy. The expanded reporting requirements take effect Saturday following under a new Ohio law.

Cynthia Dungey is director of the Job and Family Services Department. She says the expansion will help protect vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors from harm.

Elder abuse can include physical, sexual or psychological abuse, as well as neglect, abandonment or financial exploitation.

