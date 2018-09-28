Sep. 28, 2018 12:19 AM EDT

Police: Man shows where he buried prostitute 20 years ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man who called police to confess to the slaying of a prostitute 20 years ago and then led investigators to the shallow grave where he said he buried her body has been charged with aggravated murder.

Cleveland.com reports 64-year-old Michael Thompson confessed to the killing in August. Cleveland police, FBI agents and investigators from the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office found human remains Monday near railroad tracks where Thompson said he buried the woman. The remains haven’t been identified.

Thompson was charged with aggravated murder Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court. No attorney is listed in court records.

Police think Thompson confessed to the slaying because he is gravely ill.

Thompson was convicted of attacking a prostitute in 1989 and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

