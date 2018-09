Sep. 28, 2018 10:16 AM EDT

Ohio woman hiking in Great Smoky Mountains park is missing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An Ohio woman has gone missing for nearly three days while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that borders North Carolina and Tennessee.

Park spokeswoman Julena Campbell tells The Ashville Citizen-Times that 53-year-old Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, of Cleves, Ohio, was last seen Tuesday evening.

She was hiking with her daughter near Andrews Bald and the Clingmans Dome parking area when they separated. Rangers began searching that night.

Experienced searchers have been on the Appalachian Trial to interview hikers. The park’s Search and Rescue Team has continued searching since then.

Campbell says the park has about 100 search and rescue missions each year; it’s rare to not find someone within the first day. Those with information can call the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

