Sep. 28, 2018 10:15 AM EDT

Ohio man indicted in slayings of mother, brother

AP-OH–Family Band Shooting

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say killed his mother and brother and then turned the gun on himself in June 2017 at their family farm in northeast Ohio has been indicted on two murder counts.

The Canton Repository reports the Stark County prosecutor waited until this week to charge 26-year-old Jacob Stockdale in the slayings of 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale until he’d sufficiently recovered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Stockdale turned himself in Thursday.

Stockdale along with his father and slain brother performed together in the bluegrass-themed Stockdale Family Band. Jacob Stockdale was a celebrated fiddler. Kathryn Stockdale appeared on the reality show “Wife Swap” in 2008.

Authorities haven’t offered a motive for the slayings.

A message seeking comment was left Friday with Stockdale’s attorney.

