Sep. 28, 2018 4:12 PM EDT

Ohio agency says number of abortions rose 1 percent in 2017

AP-OH–Ohio Abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Health says the number of induced abortions in the state rose 1 percent in 2017 from the previous year.

The Health Department in a report released Friday said 20,893 abortions were performed last year compared with 20,672 in 2016. There were nearly 31,000 abortions in 2007.

Officials say last year’s increase comes during a downward trend in abortion numbers that began in 2001.

The 2017 ratio of 144 abortions per 1,000 live births was also slightly higher than in 2016.

About 10 percent of abortions last year were for women under 20 years old. One-third of terminations were obtained by women age 20-24.

The agency says the vast majority of abortions were obtained in the state’s six metropolitan areas.

