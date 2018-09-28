MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio agency says number of abortions rose 1 percent in 2017

Posted On Fri. Sep 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 28, 2018 4:12 PM EDT

Ohio agency says number of abortions rose 1 percent in 2017

AP-OH–Ohio Abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Health says the number of induced abortions in the state rose 1 percent in 2017 from the previous year.

The Health Department in a report released Friday said 20,893 abortions were performed last year compared with 20,672 in 2016. There were nearly 31,000 abortions in 2007.

Officials say last year’s increase comes during a downward trend in abortion numbers that began in 2001.

The 2017 ratio of 144 abortions per 1,000 live births was also slightly higher than in 2016.

About 10 percent of abortions last year were for women under 20 years old. One-third of terminations were obtained by women age 20-24.

The agency says the vast majority of abortions were obtained in the state’s six metropolitan areas.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Fostoria Weekend's with the RT | Sept. 29th!

Fostoria Weekend | Sept. 29

Parade Comedy Couples Sept. 30!

Parade Comedy Couples | September 30

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company