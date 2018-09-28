Sep. 28, 2018 1:00 PM EDT

Hiker airlifted from Maine state park after breaking ankle

AP-ME–Hiker Rescue-Mount Katahdin,1st Ld-Writethru

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a hiker who fractured her ankle hiking a trail on Mount Katahdin has been airlifted to safety.

Baxter State Park officials say a team of volunteers and staff carried the unidentified 57-year-old woman down the slope to a campground early Thursday. The Bangor Daily News reports that the woman remained there until the Maine Forest Service airlifted her to the Millinocket Municipal Airport. Officials say wet conditions and challenging terrain likely contributed to the fall.

Meanwhile, an Ohio hiker was rescued Thursday evening after getting lost on a New Hampshire mountain. Twenty-seven-year-old Sarah Steele had hiked to the summit of Mount Cardigan. She contacted New Hampshire Fish & Game conservation officers to say she was lost and without lights. She was rescued by officers around 9 p.m.

Comments

Comments

comments