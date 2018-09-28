MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

FBI searches home of Columbus police vice detective

Posted On Fri. Sep 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 28, 2018 1:27 PM EDT

FBI searches home of Columbus police vice detective

AP-OH–Vice Squad Investigated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The FBI has searched the home of a Columbus vice detective under investigation for what officials say was a complaint made against him a week before he killed a prostitute inside his unmarked car.

The Columbus Dispatch reports an FBI spokesman said the search occurred Wednesday at 30-year police veteran Andrew Mitchell’s home.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs announced Thursday she’d asked the FBI’s public corruption task force to take over an internal probe of the vice unit for what’s been described as a “variety” of allegations.

Police say Mitchell was under investigation before the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry in August. A department spokesman said Mitchell was relieved of duty with pay Wednesday.

A union official declined to comment about the FBI taking over the vice unit investigation.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Fostoria Weekend's with the RT | Sept. 29th!

Fostoria Weekend | Sept. 29

Parade Comedy Couples Sept. 30!

Parade Comedy Couples | September 30

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company