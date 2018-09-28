MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Car theft suspect carjacks woman moments after jail release

Posted On Fri. Sep 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 28, 2018 4:34 PM EDT

Car theft suspect carjacks woman moments after jail release

AP-OH–Car Thief-Carjacking

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who’d left jail after being released on bond for possessing a stolen vehicle walked about 1,000 feet before robbing a woman of her SUV outside of Cleveland.

Fairview Park police say they are searching for 32-year-old Sean Vanderlin, of Cleveland, and that he should be considered dangerous.

Police say Vanderlin on Thursday afternoon pulled out a utility knife and after a brief struggle drove off in the woman’s SUV. She wasn’t injured.

The SUV was found Friday morning.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Fostoria Weekend's with the RT | Sept. 29th!

Fostoria Weekend | Sept. 29

Parade Comedy Couples Sept. 30!

Parade Comedy Couples | September 30

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company