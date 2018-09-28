Sep. 28, 2018 2:36 AM EDT

‘Body’ in bag turns out to be discarded sex doll

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in southwestern Ohio say a body reported near a park turned out to be a sex doll.

Authorities say Hamilton County engineers called Colerain police Thursday afternoon when they spotted a “body” near Richardson Forest Preserve. Police say the figure wrapped in a garbage bag had been abandoned on a hillside.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney says officers pulled the figure out of the bag and discovered it was turned a life-sized female sex doll. Authorities say the doll looked lifelike from a distance.

Colerain Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

