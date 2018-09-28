Sep. 28, 2018 12:11 AM EDT

3 televised debates planned in heated US House race

CINCINNATI (AP) — Three televised debates are planned in a hotly contested Ohio congressional race.

Republican Rep. Steve Chabot (SHAH’-but) and Democratic challenger Aftab Pureval (AF’-tab PYUR’-vawl) will clash three times in October ahead of the Nov. 6 election. Chabot is seeking a 12th term in the House District 1. Pureval is coming off a major local upset in 2016, when he unseated the incumbent clerk of courts for Hamilton County.

He’s drawn national Democratic attention, although his campaign has hit a snag with an Ohio Ethics Commission probe into allegations that he improperly used clerk-campaign funds for his congressional bid.

Chabot lost in 2008 as Democrat Barack Obama was elected president, but won his seat back in 2010.

Debates on Cincinnati TV stations will be Oct. 16, Oct. 24 and Oct. 30.

